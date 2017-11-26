Rams' Brandon Allen: Inactive for Week 12
Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Allen is third on the Rams' depth chart at quarterback, so he won't dress on game days unless starter Jared Goff or backup Sean Mannion succumbs to an injury.
