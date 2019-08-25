Allen completed 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Rams' 10-6 preseason win over the Broncos on Saturday. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Allen drew the start and saw the bulk of playing time, and although he was efficient overall, he only was able to put together one scoring drive. John Wolford followed Allen, and although he only completed 50.0 percent of his 12 attempts, he did manage to notch the only touchdown of the game with a four-yard scoring throw to Jalen Greene. Allen has the advantage of having been on the practice squad all of last season, and he may therefore have the upper hand of the Rams opt to keep three quarterbacks.