Rams' Brandon Allen: Rejoins team ahead of offseason
Allen re-signed with the Rams on Thursday.
Allen was on the Rams' practice squad for the duration of the 2018 season. A former sixth-round pick, there's a possibility Allen could compete for the backup role behind Jared Goff depending on how Sean Mannion's free agency prospects pan out. The fourth-year quarterback earned a meaningless start in Week 17 with the Rams having already earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and completed 20 of 34 passes for 169 yards - hardly eye-popping numbers that will generate a plethora of potential suitors.
