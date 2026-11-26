McManus made all four of his field-goal tries and both of his point-after attempts Thursday in a 26-13 victory over Green Bay.

McManus scored the first six points of the game with 43-yard and 41-yard field goals in the first quarter. He added a 40-yarder in the fourth and a 30-yarder just before the end of the game. The veteran kicker has yet to try a field goal from 50-plus yards, but he's been everything the Rams could have asked for since taking over as the team's kicker in Week 7. Through five games, McManus is a perfect 9-for-9 on FG attempts and 16-for-16 on PAT tries.