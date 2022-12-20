Powell caught one of two targets for four yards and rushed once for three yards during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers. He also returned one punt for eight yards and five kickoffs for 99 yards.

Powell's role in the offense has been sliding downward in recent weeks, even with Cooper Kupp (foot) and Allen Robinson (ankle) done for the year. With just seven snaps on offense against Green Bay, Powell recorded his lowest snap count since Week 10 against Arizona. On a positive note, Powell's 107 total return yards marked a season-high for the speedster, and he also managed two touches on his limited snaps after being shut out entirely during Week 14 against the Raiders.