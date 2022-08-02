Coach Sean McVay mentioned on Monday that Powell has shown he's "capable of being not only a really good returner, but a capable receiver," per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today.

Powell's usage in 2021 was almost exclusively as a return specialist, with just three offensive snaps to his credit all season, but he did manage to produce 341 return yards and a touchdown in just six regular season games. Powell does have receiving experience, with 23 receptions for 198 yards and two TD's in his previous two years in the league, and with Van Jefferson potentially missing time with a knee injury, the opportunity is there for Powell to step in and produce in the slot.