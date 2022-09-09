Powell caught his only target for 10 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also rushed once for three yards and returned four kicks for 67 yards.

Powell only saw three snaps on offense, but made the most of his limited time on the field by getting two touches in those three snaps, which was more production than Allen Robinson saw in 65 snaps. Powell also operated in his usual role as the Rams' primary kick returner, topping out with a 21-yard return in the fourth quarter. With Van Jefferson (knee) potentially out for Week 2's game against the Falcons, Powell will look to continue attempting to carve out a role beyond his return duties.