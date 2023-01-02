Powell rushed once for six yards and caught one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers.

Powell was on the field for three-quarters of the Rams' snaps on offense, yet his stat line was more or less typical for him on the season. Powell was also failed to record a single kick or punt return for the first time all season, and despite the uptick in usage in the last two games, the return specialist's stock is trending downward heading into a season finale against the Seahawks.