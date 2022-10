Powell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but expected to play, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Powell saw more involvement on offense with Cam Akers (personal) sidelined in the Rams' previous game, notching three carries in addition to five targets. The wide receiver should continue to operate as the return man on special teams in addition to possibly seeing a few rushing opportunities with Akers having been ruled out once again.