Powell (illness) failed to secure either of his two targets during Thursday's 17-16 win against the Raiders. He also returned four kicks for 73 yards.

Powell's zero in the stat sheet on offense could potentially be attributed to the illness that had him listed as questionable prior to Thursday's contest, which coincides with his sharp drop from 26 snaps to 14 between Week 13 and 14. Fantasy managers hoping for a repeat of his robust performance in Seattle, where he managed to bring in four catches for 39 yards and tacked on 45 rushing yards on three attempts, had to be disappointed with the goose egg. Powell will look to bounce back with a lengthy period to rest between now and Week 15's Monday Night Football showdown with Green Bay.