Powell caught all three of his targets for 12 yards and rushed twice for three yards during Sunday's 51-14 win versus the Broncos. He also returned one punt for 12 yards.

Powell's usage in the blowout victory spiked significantly compared to prior weeks, as he was on the field for 40 snaps on offense, far more than the 21 total snaps he logged the previous two weeks combined. Despite the increased time on the field, he was unable to do much with his touches, averaging a paltry three yards per touch, and his normally robust role as a return specialist was stymied by the Broncos only kicking a total of five times during the game, in part due to a whopping four interceptions from Denver quarterbacks. Powell's role in the offense is unlikely to change, even with the surge in snap counts, which takes some of the shine off a tantalizing matchup with a soft Chargers defense in Week 17.