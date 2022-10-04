Powell rushed once for 11 yards and returned three kicks for 58 yards during Monday's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.

It was the first game of the season in which Powell wasn't targeted in the passing game, a slight surprise as Tutu Atwell was inactive for the game, leaving Powell as the team's field-stretching speedster. Powell still managed to record a single touch out of his six offensive snaps with an 11-yard scamper in the second quarter, and he'll look to bounce back in a Week 5 tilt against the Cowboys.