Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Powell banged his knee during practice and the team is awaiting results, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rodrique inferred that McVay didn't appear overly concerned about Powell's injury, so at the moment, it appears like a minor issue. McVay also mentioned that Powell wouldn't have played in the preseason opener anyways, suggesting that the return-specialist is likely a lock for the initial 53-man roster. Last year, Powell totaled 341 return yards and one score across six regular-season games, but the undrafted wideout out of Florida could be in store for more receiving work during his second season in Los Angeles, especially if Van Jefferson (knee) remains sidelined heading into the regular season.