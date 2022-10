Powell (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

In the Rams' 24-10 win over the Panthers in Week 6, Powell hauled in four of his five targets for 27 yards and rushed three times for 13 yards, but with Van Jefferson off IR and back in the team's wideout mix Sunday, Powell's volume could take a hit in Week 8, thus making him a hit-or-miss fantasy option.