Powell caught his lone target for four yards and returned five kicks for 75 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Powell was a busy man on special teams, recording a season high in return yardage despite a muffed punt (that he recovered) in the first quarter. On the offensive side, Powell's usage remains extremely limited, as he only took the field for five snaps. The slight bump in usage that the speedster enjoyed in Weeks 5 and 6 with a combined 35 snaps is seemingly over, and Powell's role has reverted to being used primarily as a punt and kick returner heading into a Week 10 contest against the Cardinals.