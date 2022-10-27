Powell (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Powell popped up on Thursday's injury report with an apparent ankle injury, leaving his availability for Sunday's contest against the 49ers in question. If the 27-year-old is unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend, then Tutu Atwell could see more reps at WR behind Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek, while Kupp would also likely handle punt returns for the time being.