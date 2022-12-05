Powell caught all four of his targets for 39 yards and gained 45 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old led the Rams in scrimmage yards in his most productive performance since he was a rookie, when he popped for 103 receiving yards in Week 17 of the 2018 season as a Lion. Powell's versatility is becoming useful for an offense that's missing its top two wideouts in Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot), but no Rams receiver will be an appealing fantasy option in Week 14, even against the Raiders.