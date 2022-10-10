Powell rushed once for one yard and returned three punts for 19 yards during Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

For the second straight week, Powell found himself without a target in the passing game, despite seeing the field for a season-high 11 offensive snaps. It was also a season-low in return yards for the speedy return man, and Powell's lone touch on offense was stuffed after just one yard. Despite the lack of stats, the increase in playing time could yield fruit in a Week 6 tilt with a struggling Panthers squad.