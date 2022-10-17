Powell caught four of five targets for 27 yards and rushed three times for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers. He also returned one punt for 15 yards.

Powell nearly doubled his season total in snaps in Sunday's victory, taking the field for 25 offensive snaps and turning that into a total of seven touches for 40 yards. In the fourth quarter, Powell had a clutch 16-yard catch to set up a Darrell Henderson rushing touchdown to ice the game for the Rams. The expanded usage for the speedy return man may be short lived, as the Rams go on bye in Week 7, and Van Jefferson (knee) is eligible to return in Week 8.