Powell rushed once for seven yards and failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. He also returned thre epunts for 30 yards and two kickoffs for 32 yards.

Powell's usage was nearly a carbon copy of last week's game against the Buccaneers, with a single target and five offensive snaps. Powell also opened the contest with a seven-yard rush on the fourth play of the game, but would fail to accrue another yard outside of his punt and kick return duties from there. Cooper Kupp (ankle) may miss some time, however, and Powell's role could grow back into what it was in Week 6 against the Panthers, with 24 snaps on offense, four receptions for 27 yards and three rushing attempts for 13 yards.