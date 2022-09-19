Powell caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 31-27 win against the Falcons. He also returned two kicks for 14 yards and rushed once for minus-26 yards.

The glaring negative rushing yardage came late in the game, as the Rams elected to take an intentional safety on fourth down with just 13 seconds remaining, rather than punt, and trusted Powell as the man to handle the job. Other than the safety, Powell was only on the field for five other offensive snaps, and seems relegated to kick returning duty with Van Jefferson (knee) likely to return soon.