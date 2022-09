Powell caught all three of his targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 20-12 victory against the Cardinals. He also returned four kicks for 74 yards.

Despite another week of scant usage on offense with just six offensive snaps, Powell made the most out of his time on the turf, connecting with Matthew Stafford on three targets. He also busted out a nifty 31-yard kick return and remains the primary return man for the Rams heading into a Week 4 matchup with San Francisco.