Powell secured one of three targets for two yards and rushed once for 15 yards during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks. He also returned three punts for 22 yards and one kickoff for 17 yards.

Powell's usage fell in line with what became typical for the return specialist in the second half of the season. Despite an uptick in playing time, Powell managed a pedestrian 23-156-0 receiving line in 2022, while tacking on an additional 17 rushing attempts for 80 yards, all career highs. Powell heads into 2023 as an unrestricted free agent after a pair of one-year deals with the Rams, and a similar deal may be in the cards for the journeyman.