Burmeister is slated to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and will be converting from quarterback to wide receiver, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Burmeister spent time with Oregon, Virginia Tech and San Diego State during his five-year college career. In 2021 with Virginia Tech, he completed just 55.7 percent of his passes for 1,960 yards with a 14:4 TD:INT while rushing 117 times for 521 yards and two additional scores. However, he was relegated to a backup role in 2022 with the Aztecs and went undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1 athlete has the skill set of a slot wideout, but he figures to face a tough transition to a new position at the highest level.