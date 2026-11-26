The Rams elevated Presley from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game against the Packers.

The elevation of Presley gives the Rams an extra return option on kickoffs and more depth at wide receiver in the absences of Puka Nacua (knee/toe), Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jordan Whittington (back), all three of whom are on injured reserve. Presley's lone regular-season appearance came in Week 10 against the Cardinals, when he played five snaps (two on offense, three on special teams) without showing up in the box score otherwise.