Presley signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The 5-foot-8 wideout recently went undrafted out of Oklahoma State but has already found work with the Rams. Presley had an incredibly productive collegiate career, catching 315 passes for 3,315 yards and 23 touchdowns across 64 games. Additionally, he recorded 30 carries for 160 yards and six touchdowns. If Presley can showcase his versatility throughout the summer, he could earn a spot on Los Angeles' practice squad.