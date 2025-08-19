Presley secured six of eight targets for 102 yards during Saturday's 23-22 preseason win against the Chargers.

Presley's biggest catch of the preseason came in the waning moments of the Rams' victory when Stetson Bennett tossed up a Hail Mary on fourth down. Presley made the contested catch over two Chargers' defenders for a 40-yard gain, and one play later Bennett tossed a game-winning nine-yard touchdown pass to Tru Edwards. While the Rams will be hard pressed to find a spot for the UDFA given the deep and talented pool of wideouts on the roster, Presley could make the decision to leave him off the final 53-man roster more difficult with another big game in next week's preseason finale against the Browns.