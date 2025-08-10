Presley caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 15 yards during Saturday's 31-21 preseason win against the Cowboys. He also returned one kick for 38 yards and fumbled once.

Versatility was the name of the game for the UDFA from Oklahoma State, as he contributed on three facets on the stat sheet. Presley snagged a five-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett late in the fourth quarter, which he helped set up with an impressive 38-yard kickoff return. The top five wideouts on the roster are near locks to make the team, leaving the sixth spot as a battle between incumbent Xavier Smith, Britain Covey, Mario Williams, Tru Edwards (undisclosed) and Drake Stoops. If Presley is able to continue showing his abilities as a return man, he may press Smith for one of the final roster spots in a talented wide receiver room.