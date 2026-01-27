The Rams signed Presley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The future deal means Presely will be on the Rams' 90-man roster when the offseason officially begins Feb. 9, allowing him to participate in OTAs and minicamp. He was signed by the Rams in late April as an undrafted free agent and spent his entire rookie campaign on the practice squad, with his lone regular-season appearance taking place in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.