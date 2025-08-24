Presley secured all three of his targets for 51 yards and rushed three times for 23 yards during Saturday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Browns. He also returned one kick for seven yards.

While the UDFA failed to score a touchdown for the first time this preseason in his final showcase for the Rams, Presley continued to be an effective weapon when his number was called. The Oklahoma State product made big plays as a receiver and as an option out of the backfield, including an 18-yard scamper in the second quarter. Presley was involved in three out of the Rams' five longest plays of the day, and his ability as a home-run hitter makes him an intriguing candidate for the practice squad, as he's unlikely to crack the final 53-man roster with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith all likely to make the roster.