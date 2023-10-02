Maher connected on three of five field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Colts.

Maher had a pair of missed field goals that both went wide left, one from 46 yards and another from 48 yards. The second missed field goal in particular was a critical misfire, as the Colts took advantage of good field position after the miss and scored a touchdown, part of a 23-0 run by the Colts that helped them force overtime. Maher did connect on field goals from 40, 54 and 51 yards to salvage his day from a fantasy perspective, and he'll look to return to form in Week 5 against the Eagles.