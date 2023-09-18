Maher converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his PATs in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

The Rams have given Maher plenty of opportunities to produce with a surprisingly robust offensive attack, and unlike last week's mixed performance, Maher was able to convert all of his field goal attempts from 38, 43 and 48 yards. The veteran kicker's grasp as the Rams' kicker should tighten after an encouraging performance, and he'll look to keep the momentum going in Week 3 against the Bengals.