Maher was elevated from the Rams' practice squad Saturday.

The Rams didn't have a kicker on the active roster, so Maher appears locked into the starting role despite the elevation off the practice squad. The veteran kicker put together an outstanding regular season with the Cowboys in 2022 converting 29 of his 32 field-goal attempts, but a dreadful playoff stretch in which he missed six extra-point attempts saw the Cowboys opt not to retain him during the offseason.