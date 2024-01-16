Maher connected on 17 of 23 field-goal attempts and 13 of 15 PATs during the 2023 regular season.

In replacing long-time kicker Matt Gay, Maher's first run as the Rams starting kicker lasted seven games, coming to a close after a Week 7 contest against the Steelers in which he missed two field goals and a PAT. The veteran kicker was released and replaced by Lucas Havrisik, who also failed to make an impact and was waived in Week 17 after five missed field goals and three missed PAT's of his own in nine games. Maher signed back with the Rams before a Week 18 contest against the 49ers, and ended up missing an extra point in his return. Maher, an unrestricted free agent in 2024, did put up a perfect performance in the Rams' playoff loss to the Lions, converting three field goals and two extra points, but likely won't return to a Rams team that will look to find a more reliable option to handle kicking duties, perhaps in the draft.