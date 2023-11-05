Rypien will start Sunday's game against the Packers with Matthew Stafford (thumb) inactive for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As anticipated, Stafford will end up sitting out the Week 9 game after he was unable to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday while recovering from a UCL sprain of the thumb on his throwing hand. Rypien, who completed five of 10 pass attempts in relief of the injured Stafford in the Rams' 43-20 loss to the Cowboys this past Sunday, will now get the chance to make the fourth start of his NFL career and his first as a member of the Rams. With Rypien under center, the Rams' offensive game plan could skew more run-heavy and limit the fantasy ceilings of pass catchers Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee more than usual.