Rypien completed all four of his passes for 14 yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

Rypien only entered the game for the final two drives, and mostly handed the ball off to Zach Evans. Stetson Bennett played the majority of the game, but had a much shakier performance than his previous game against the Chargers, going 15-of-24 for 142 yards and an interception. Bennett's extended play may be less a signal that he's gained an edge on Rypien for the opportunity to be Matthew Stafford's primary backup, and more likely that the Rams are trying to give the rookie extra reps and are planning on keeping both quarterbacks on the roster after last year's rotating door of ineffective backups.