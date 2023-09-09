The Rams have elevated Rypien to their active roster ahead of Sunday's season opening game in Seattle.

No surprise here, as Stetson Bennett (shoulder) has been ruled out and could be heading to injured reserve. As a result, Rypien is the No. 2 option under center behind Matthew Stafford in the immediate future. The 27-year-old suited up for eight games across three seasons with the Broncos' organization prior to landing with the Rams. He managed to tally 80 completions on 130 attempts for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions during that time.