Rypien completed three of six passes for 11 yards and rushed once for six yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers.

It was a forgettable day for Rypien, as he ate a sack to end the first Rams' drive of the day, then overthrew Puka Nacua and had two more incompletions to finish the day with three drives and three punts. Stetson Bennett shook off some jitters in relief to put up a solid day at the helm, completing 17 of 29 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, and while the Rams would prefer the veteran Rypien as the backup for Matthew Stafford after the rotating door of ineffective backup quarterbacks last season, the job is likely closer to a toss-up after one preseason game.