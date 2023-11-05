Rypien is in line to start in place of Matthew Stafford (thumb) on Sunday at Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams will give Stafford until Sunday morning to see if he can play through the sprained UCL in his right thumb that he sustained Week 8 in Dallas, but it appears as if he's a long shot to be available. If that comes to pass and Stafford is inactive, Rypien will lead L.A.'s offense, which would mark the fourth start of his career. In the first three as a member of the Broncos between the 2020 and 2022 seasons, Rypien completed 64 of 103 passes for 664 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions, took 10 rushes for two yards and had two fumbles (one lost).