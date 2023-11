Rypien completed 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards and an interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers. He also lost a fumble.

Rypien had a rough showing while filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford (thumb). Not only did the Rams' offense not score a touchdown, but Rypien turned the ball over twice, including an interception with the game close to begin the fourth quarter. Rypien could return to his backup role if Stafford is cleared to play following Los Angeles' bye week.