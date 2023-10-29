Rypien completed five of his 10 passes for 42 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 43-20 loss to Dallas.

Rypien entered the game for the final play of the third quarter, relieving Matthew Stafford after he suffered a thumb injury. Rypien predictably struggled, though he did manage to lead the team to a late field goal on a drive dominated by short completions. It's possible that Los Angeles opted to hold Stafford out as a precaution given the score of the game, so it will be important to monitor the injury report leading up to a Week 9 matchup against the Packers.