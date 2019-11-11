Play

Allen (knee) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Allen picked up the injury in the second quarter of the game, and has been a huge loss across the offensive line. His absence has had a notable change with Coleman Shelton taking over at center. Expect the team to have a report on his status following the game or in the coming days.

