Rams' Brian Allen: Hurts calf on MNF
Allen (calf) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Packers.
Allen got banged up on the opening drive and went to the locker room for further evaluation. This is the latest injury for a Rams offense that's as banged up as any in the league.
