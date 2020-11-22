site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-brian-allen-listed-as-doubtful | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Brian Allen: Listed as doubtful
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Allen (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Buccaneers.
Allen missed the last two practices of the week, and he's not expected to play Monday. Coleman Shelton will operate as the primary backup to center Austin Blythe as a result.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read