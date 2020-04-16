Allen (knee) tested positive for coronavirus but is expected to be fully cleared sometime this week, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The 24-year-old is the first known NFL player to test positive for coronavirus and first tested positive three weeks ago, but he is now free of symptoms. Allen is also recovering from an MCL injury that put him on injured reserve in November, but coach Sean McVay previously said the offensive lineman is on track to be ready for the start of the 2020 season.