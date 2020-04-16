Rams' Brian Allen: Nearing clearance from COVID-19
Allen (knee) tested positive for coronavirus in March but is expected to be fully cleared sometime this week, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
The 24-year-old becomes the first known NFL player to test positive for coronavirus. The Rams were reportedly made aware of his positive test three weeks ago, but Allen is now free of symptoms and should receive full clearance within days. Allen is also recovering from an MCL injury that landed him on injured reserve in November, but coach Sean McVay previously said the offensive lineman is on track to be ready for the start of the 2020 season.
