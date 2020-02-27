Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Allen (knee) is expected to make a full recovery in time to kick off the 2020 regular season, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Allen is recovering from a significant MCL injury sustained early November, the severity of which caused him to sit out the remainder of the 2019 season on injured reserve. While it remains to be seen whether Allen will be cleared to participate in OTAs in April, it's certainly positive to see that he's not in danger of missing the start of the 2020 regular season.