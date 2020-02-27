Rams' Brian Allen: On track for season opener
Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Allen (knee) is expected to make a full recovery in time to kick off the 2020 regular season, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Allen is recovering from a significant MCL injury sustained early November, the severity of which caused him to sit out the remainder of the 2019 season on injured reserve. While it remains to be seen whether Allen will be cleared to participate in OTAs in April, it's certainly positive to see that he's not in danger of missing the start of the 2020 regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...