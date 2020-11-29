site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Brian Allen: Out Week 12
Allen (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The 25-year-old will be unavailable for the third straight game as he continues to recover from the knee injury. Coleman Shelton will operate as the primary backup to starting center Austin Blythe.
