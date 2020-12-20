site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Brian Allen: Ready to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 20, 2020
at
2:56 pm ET 1 min read
Allen (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The 25-year-old isolated himself from the team as a COVID-19 precaution for a couple days, but he continued to test negative and is good to go Sunday. Allen should serve as the backup center to Austin Blythe.
