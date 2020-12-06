site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Brian Allen: Remains out Week 13
RotoWire Staff
Allen (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at Arizona, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Allen is sidelined for the fourth straight contest as he continues to battle the knee injury. Austin Blythe remains the starter at center with Coleman Shelton working as his top backup.
